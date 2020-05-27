Microsoft to invest $64M in new office and software, opening 1,500 new jobs in Fairfax County

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the corporation's investment during a Wednesday press conference. The new office will be in the Reston Town Center.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Microsoft is investing $64 million to help establish a new regional hub in Fairfax County, creating over 1,500 new jobs in the area, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

The company will occupy over 400,000 sq.feet in Reston Town Center for the new location, which is anticipated to have employees by summer 2021. There will also be a Microsoft store at the new location, which will allow customers to buy products and speak with tech support agents.

Microsoft has a long history with Virginia, said Northam, who met with Microsoft officials for an economic development program back in 2019.



“Virginia, like the rest of the nation, is facing unprecedented job loss due to COVID-19, so this announcement couldn’t come at a better time,” Northam said Wednesday. "Microsoft Corp. and Virginia share a strong history, and we are proud that this major operation in Fairfax County will add to the company’s significant job count across our Commonwealth, Virginia is a leader in the information technology industry, and Microsoft’s continued investment here is a testament to our top-ranked business climate, infrastructure, and world-class workforce."

Microsoft has had a presence in Virginia since 2002, with corporate locations in Reston, as well as the Richmond, area and an enterprise data center in Mecklenburg County.