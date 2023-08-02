Virginia Aquarium crews investigate 2nd humpback whale death in Hampton Roads this year

Crews pulled a young humpback whale ashore on Wednesday near First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response team is investigating a second whale death in Hampton Roads this year.

“We were driving and smelled an awful smell, then we came here and found it,” said Joe Joe Harris. “It’s just very interesting.”

A curious crowd gathered to watch the team in action.

"What they are doing is just like CSI expect with dolphins and whales,” said spectator Mark Swingle. “We do it with sea turtles as well by the way, but it is really important because we are the first line. This is how we find out what happens to the animals out here in the wild.”

Caryl Thompson with the Virginia Aquarium said crews brought the whale ashore after someone spotted it floating near the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay.

“The mouth of the Chesapeake Bay is a great place for fish to be coming out of the waters and a great place for hungry humpback whales and finback whales to be getting their food sources,” said Thompson. “So, we do see whales seasonally here in the wintertime. We prefer to see them swimming than in this condition.”

Since December of last year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have recorded three humpback whale strandings, two in Virginia and one in Maryland.

“We did respond to another humpback whale that was deceased in January,” Thompson said. “That one was over in the Craney Island area of Portsmouth.”

Crews examined the whale externally, then internally, with help from a crane.

Mark Swingle used to work with the stranding response team. He said crews are constantly learning from these gentle giants.

“We never lose that fascination for seeing these majestic animals,” Swingle said. “This is really how we know all about them, their biology, what they feed on, all of that you get from examining an animal like this.”

Thompson said the investigation into how the whale died will take some time.