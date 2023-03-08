Tidal Basin restoration plan open for public comment

The public comment period lasts until April 5. Here's how to make your voice heard.

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service (NPS) is invited the public to comment on the proposed plan to rehabilitate the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park Seawalls. The public is invited to review the Environmental Assessment and share thoughts through April 5.

In the years since their construction, the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park seawalls have significantly settled and been compromised, leading to flooding in some sections twice a day during normal tidal conditions, and the water does not dissipate in a timely manner due to poor drainage.

Under the preferred alternative proposed in the EA, the NPS would:

Rehabilitate approximately 6,800 linear feet of seawall along West Potomac Park and portions of the Tidal Basin to extend the seawall’s life by approximately 100 years.

Rebuild the seawall to include a pile-supported platform foundation that will prevent the seawall from settling and support height extensions of the wall if needed due to future rising sea levels or increasing storm surge elevations.

Increase the seawall height 4.75 feet within the Tidal Basin and 5.50 feet along West Potomac Park to account for wind and wave conditions along the Potomac River.

Salvage and reuse stones from the historic wall in the rehabilitated seawalls.

Repair, or replace, and widen walkways around the Tidal Basin from eight to twelve feet wide to provide smoother, more accessible connections to other pathways.

The planning and environmental compliance process for the proposed seawalls project is funded by the Great American Outdoors Act. NPS said public participation is vital to the planning process.

Comments will be accepted through April 5, both online and in writing. If you prefer to mail your comments, make sure they are postmarked by April 5, 2023, to receive consideration.

Comments may be submitted in writing to:

Superintendent Jeff Reinbold

National Mall and Memorial Parks

1100 Ohio Drive, SW

Washington, DC 20024