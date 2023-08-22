Thousands of honeybees discovered during Maryland demolition project saved

Several organizations worked together to move about 30,000 bees from Beltsville.

BELTSVILLE, Md. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore safely rehomed an estimated 30,000 honeybees that were found during demolition at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center (BARC) in Beltsville last month.

The work at the BARC was part of a larger project at the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing replacement currency production facility. The bees were found during that work.

After discovering the bees, the team contacted the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the Maryland Beekeeper's Association for help. Baltimore's Bee Friendly Apiary was able to visit the site and remove the hives within a week.

Bill Castro, the owner and head beekeeper at Bee Friendly Apiary, vacuumed the bees into a bee box, broke off the wax combs, and salvaged approximately 40 pounds of honey before taking everything to the apiary in Baltimore. Once at the apiary, the honeycomb will be attached to the frames of a beekeeping box where the bees will be released and immediately recognize their hive.

With the bees removed, demolition was able to continue on schedule. Site preparation for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP)'s new facility at the BARC will continue through the year with construction beginning next year.

“Every single person we interacted with at Baltimore District, the state agencies, and the contractor/subcontractor personnel all wanted to see the honeybees rehomed safely rather than destroyed,” said Sal Van Wert, Baltimore District project manager. “It was really fulfilling to witness.”