Survey on Carter Barron Amphitheatre restoration project now open

Residents are being asked for their opinion on renovations being made at Carter Barron Amphitheatre in Rock Creek Park. The survey closes Friday, Oct. 7.

The historic open-air venue, used for a variety of performances, was closed in 2017 after an inspection revealed that the stage’s substructure was not strong enough to handle the weight of performers and equipment onstage.

The questions on the survey range from whether a participant has ever seen a concert at the venue, to how valuable a part of the park is the amphitheater and questions surrounding the individual's personal philanthropy philosophies.

Rock Creek Park is the third park in the nation to be designated as a U.S. National Park. Carter Barron Amphitheatre has a legacy of diverse performances – from Shakespeare to Springsteen – and aims to keep ticket prices accessible to the community.

"It embodies the ideal of democracy, providing a forum for community members and all Americans to gather," the survey says.

After being shut down by the National Park Service six years ago because it was structurally unsound, efforts have been underway to get the amphitheater up to code. The Rock Creek Conservancy has teamed up with the National Park Service to restore the amphitheater to its former glory. Their goal is to revitalize and reopen Carter Barron Amphitheater in 2026.