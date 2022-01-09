Bring your recyclables to WUSA9's #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Day

Join WUSA9 on September 17 and 21 at several locations in Maryland and Virginia and bring your paper to shred and recyclable electronics.

WASHINGTON — Our WUSA9 team is hosting two #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Days and we are inviting viewers out to several locations in Maryland and Virginia to participate.

As part of our mission to inform, inspire and make a positive impact in our communities, we are committed to being champions of the planet.

Our #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Day kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17 and continues on Wednesday, Sept. 21. We hope you will join us with any paper you need shredded, and don't forget to bring your electronics you need recycled.

Here's where you'll be able to participate:

WHEN: Saturday, September 17, 2022

WHAT: WUSA9 #EnvironmentMatters Fall Recycle Day

TIME: 7 a.m. to noon

HOW: Shredding Paper and Collecting Electronics

SPONSORS: Washington Area Toyota Dealers and Washington Gas

WHERE:

National Harbor-The Plateau Lot, 802 National Harbor Boulevard, National Harbor, MD 20745

The Dulles Town Center, 21100 Dulles Town Cir, Sterling, VA 20166

Washington Gas Springfield Operations Center, 6801 Industrial Road, Springfield, VA 22151

WHEN: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

WHAT: WUSA9 #EnvironmentMatters Fall Recycle Day

TIME: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HOW: Shredding Paper and Collecting Electronics

SPONSORS: Washington Area Toyota Dealers and Washington Gas