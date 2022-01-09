Bring your recyclables to WUSA9's #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Day

WASHINGTON — Our WUSA9 team is hosting two #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Days and we are inviting viewers out to several locations in Maryland and Virginia to participate.
Our #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Day kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17 and continues on Wednesday, Sept. 21. We hope you will join us with any paper you need shredded, and don't forget to bring your electronics you need recycled.
Here's where you'll be able to participate:
WHEN: Saturday, September 17, 2022
WHAT: WUSA9 #EnvironmentMatters Fall Recycle Day
TIME: 7 a.m. to noon
HOW: Shredding Paper and Collecting Electronics
SPONSORS: Washington Area Toyota Dealers and Washington Gas
WHERE:
- National Harbor-The Plateau Lot, 802 National Harbor Boulevard, National Harbor, MD 20745
- The Dulles Town Center, 21100 Dulles Town Cir, Sterling, VA 20166
- Washington Gas Springfield Operations Center, 6801 Industrial Road, Springfield, VA 22151
WHEN: Wednesday, September 21, 2022
WHAT: WUSA9 #EnvironmentMatters Fall Recycle Day
TIME: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
HOW: Shredding Paper and Collecting Electronics
SPONSORS: Washington Area Toyota Dealers and Washington Gas
WHERE: Reston Town Center, 11951 Freedom Drive, Reston, VA 20190
