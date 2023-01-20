Bring your recyclables to WUSA9's #EnvironmentMatters 'Recycling Day'

Join WUSA9 on Feb. 4 and bring your paper to shred and recyclable electronics to three locations across the DMV.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Our WUSA9 team is bringing the #EnvironmentMatters Recycling Days into 2023, and we are inviting viewers out to several locations in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to participate.

As part of our mission to inform, inspire and make a positive impact in our communities, we are committed to being champions of the planet.

We hope you will join us on Feb. 4 with any paper you need shredded or electronics you need recycled. And, stop to say hi to a few of your favorite members of the WUSA9 team, including Allison Seymour, Topper Shutt, Lorenzo Hall and many others!

Click here for details on what items are accepted at the event. The recycling days are free for participants.

WHAT: WUSA9's Recycle Day to shred paper, collect electronics

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Three locations in the DMV

DC: RFK Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, 2500 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Maryland: Westfield Montgomery Mall – 7101 Democracy Boulevard, Bethesda, MD 20817 (outside the Macy’s parking lot to the right of the gas station)

Virginia: Washington Gas Springfield Operations Center, 6801 Industrial Road, Springfield, VA 22151