RECAP: The Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action Advocacy Day

Members of VCCA addressed state leaders today in support of legislation aimed at protecting the health of Virginia residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Members of the Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action (VCCA) gathered Thursday at the general assembly building in Richmond to support specific legislation they believe is important to protect the health of Virginia residents.

“If we’re not addressing for the policies they are the root of a lot of these problems then we’re not actually going to be helping our patients,” explains Lena Bichell, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Virginia with a background in environmental biology and passion for the link between climate change and human health.

When Bichell learned that UVA didn’t have a lot of curriculum or student awareness on the topic, she created the framework for an elective to educate future clinicians and brought it to life with faculty and members of the VCCA.

“They have put so much effort into recruiting guest speakers and sort of fleshing out the entire thing,” Bichell said

Bichell, along with more than 64 fellow clinicians, met with 50 state senators and delegates across both parties from across the state to discuss legislation critical to the health of the Commonwealth.

“Our motivation is to protect people’s health,” explained Robert Kitchen, a physician and Vice Chair for Advocacy for VCCA. “I think when you understand that that’s really a significant problem of climate change and how unhealthy it is that we as health professionals are somewhat obligated.”

The new legislation included three previously passed bills that VCCA is seeking continued support on:

The Virginia Clean Economy Act

Bills that oppose VCEA

House Bill 1430 Ware

House Bill 1770 Kilgore

House Bill 1777 O’Quinn

House Bill 1783 O’Quinn

House Bill 2130 Wilt

House Bill 2178 Morefield

House Bill 2197 Byron

Senate Bill 1265 Saslaw

Virginia’s adoption of the Advanced Clean Car Standards

Bills that oppose Clean Cars

House Bill 1378 Wilt

Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Budget items opposing RGGI

House Bill 1400: Item 114 K1 (Gov. proposal)

Senate Bill 800: Item 114 K1 (Gov. proposal)

And three new proposed pieces of legislation have already been passed by the Senate:

Public School buildings and facilities; construction and renovation; renewable energy.

Directs the Commission on School Construction and Modernization to assist in developing renewable energy generation facilities in the construction of school buildings.

Senate Bill 848 (Favola)

Department of Emergency Management; comprehensive extreme heat emergency response plan.

The legislation directs the Department of Emergency Management to develop a comprehensive extreme heat emergency response plan.

Senate Bill 936 (Hashmi)

Comprehensive plan; healthy communities strategy

Authorizes cities of a certain size to consider adopting a healthy communities strategy. This may include identifying neighborhoods with pollution and objectives to reduce health risks there.

SB 1322 (McClellan)

The proposed legislation so far has been well received.

“The one about providing school systems with information for renewable energy passed 40 to nothing,” said Kitchen.

Supporting health and climate legislation is nothing new for Kathy Tran, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from the 42nd District and mother of five, who met with a group of clinicians.

“I want my kids to grow up in a healthy environment. And we know right now that if we don’t take steps to combat climate action or combat climate change excuse me that it affects health,” said Tran. “So it’s so important to make sure that we are doing the best we can for our kids and our future.”

To learn more about the Virginia Clinicians for Climate Action click here.