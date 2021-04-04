Part of Appalachian Trail still closed for power line work

Officials said a portion of the Appalachian Trail in VA is still closed to continue repairs on a downed power line. Work is expected to be done by April 9.

PEARISBURG, Va. — A portion of the Appalachian Trail in Virginia remains closed as repairs continue on a power line that went down during an ice storm.

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that the power line went down in February. The line goes over an isolated stretch of a mountain on the Giles County-West Virginia border.

A 15-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail has been shut down for safety reasons.

Appalachian Power Co. said it expects to have the work done by April 9, unless there's more inclement weather.