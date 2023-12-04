New study shows Maryland is the 5th greenest state in the US

The state home to the Chesapeake Bay and famous for its blue crabs ranked right behind Hawaii for current health of the environment and residents' eco-friendliness.

MARYLAND, USA — A new study released by personal-finance website WalletHub reveals one of the greenest states in the U.S. is located right here in the DMV.

Maryland ranks #5, right behind Hawaii, for the greenest states in America.

Last year, officials claim the U.S. experienced 18 weather and climate disasters that did $1 billion or more in damage each, with the total damage from all events adding up to $165 billion.

While some disasters are unavoidable, officials say others are exacerbated by humans.

To create the list of the 2023's Greenest States, WalletHub compared all 50 states using 25 key metrics that officials say speak to the current health of the environment and residents' eco-friendliness.

The data set ranges from green buildings per capita to the share of energy consumption from renewable resources.

Greenest States:

1. Vermont

2. New York

3. California

4. Hawaii

5. Maryland

6. Connecticut

7. Massachusetts

8. Minnesota

9. Washington

10. Maine

Least Green States:

41. Indiana

42. North Dakota

43. Oklahoma

44. Alaska

45. Kentucky

46. Wyoming

47. Alabama

48. Mississippi

49. Louisiana

50. West Virginia

Click here for the full report and data.