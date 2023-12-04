New study shows Maryland is the 5th greenest state in the US

MARYLAND, USA — A new study released by personal-finance website WalletHub reveals one of the greenest states in the U.S. is located right here in the DMV.
Maryland ranks #5, right behind Hawaii, for the greenest states in America.
Last year, officials claim the U.S. experienced 18 weather and climate disasters that did $1 billion or more in damage each, with the total damage from all events adding up to $165 billion.
While some disasters are unavoidable, officials say others are exacerbated by humans.
To create the list of the 2023's Greenest States, WalletHub compared all 50 states using 25 key metrics that officials say speak to the current health of the environment and residents' eco-friendliness.
The data set ranges from green buildings per capita to the share of energy consumption from renewable resources.
Greenest States:
1. Vermont
2. New York
3. California
4. Hawaii
5. Maryland
6. Connecticut
7. Massachusetts
8. Minnesota
9. Washington
10. Maine
Least Green States:
41. Indiana
42. North Dakota
43. Oklahoma
44. Alaska
45. Kentucky
46. Wyoming
47. Alabama
48. Mississippi
49. Louisiana
50. West Virginia
