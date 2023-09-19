New mural highlights women's role in climate change fight

WASHINGTON — A new mural is raising awareness about climate change, and the role women play in curbing it.
The massive 135-foot mural is located on I Street Northwest in Mount Vernon Triangle. It depicts Mother Nature surrounded by a grown-up woman farmer planting a tree, and a child watching a bumblebee approaching a flower.
"Mother Nature shows us anything big starts out small," the mural says. "Every action counts."
The mural was created by German artist Hera (aka Jasmin Siddiqui), and it's sponsored by the German embassy and the organization Street Art for Mankind. It's designed to serve as a reminder that women and girls should not be left out when it comes to finding solutions to addressing the climate crisis.
