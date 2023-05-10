Living Green in DC: How Washington ranked among the "greenest cities"

WASHINGTON — D.C. is proving to be pretty "green" in a newly released study by WalletHub called '2023's Greenest Cities in America.'
The list was based on “green” lifestyles, which is all about engaging in cleaner more sustainable habits to help preserve the planet as much as possible. To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the United States across 28 key indicators of environmental friendliness and sustainability. The data analyzed ranges from greenhouse gas emissions to green job opportunities, as well as smart-energy policies and initiatives.
And when they crunched the numbers, D.C. clocked in at 4th place overall. The District came in:
- 24th for greenhouse gas emissions per capita
- 7th for percentage of green space
- 35th for mean air quality index
- 4th for percentage of commuters who drive
- 5th for walk score
- 5th for farmers markets per capita.
If you want to see where other cities stacked up, just click here.
