New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible

Two public meetings about the future of Lake Accotink Park are scheduled for Feb 15 and 16.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders.

In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and endorsed by the Board of Supervisors. The plan was to dredge 350,000 cubic yards of sediment, pump it to the Wakefield Park power line easement area to be dried, and remove the dried material by truck to a disposal site that was not yet determined, at a total cost of $30 million. The intention was to also conduct periodic maintenance dredging to preserve the lake.

There were many unknowns at that time, and more detailed analyses have revealed that the powerline easements are not a feasible site, overall initial project costs would be more than three times the original estimate, and the environmental and social impacts would be more severe than envisioned, county leaders said.

Analysis since 2021 has revealed that:

43% more sediment than originally estimated will need to be removed in the base dredge.

The amount of sediment to be processed requires a site with large capacity.

Only two of the numerous sites evaluated for sediment processing are considered technically feasible: Wakefield Park Maintenance Facility: would require clearing seven acres of forested wetlands and upland forest to process spoils. Southern Drive: would require heavy truck access through residential neighborhoods.

Hauling of the increased sediment amount would require 50,000 truck trips through neighborhood and area roads.

Free disposal of dredged spoils options are not available today as they were for previous dredge events.

Costs to complete the dredging work have gone up dramatically since the pandemic began.

Lake Accotink would need to be dredged again every five years in order to keep up with the sediment accumulation, requiring a year of work and 15,000 truck trips for each recurring dredge.

A smaller, offline lake could not be constructed using lake sediments, would require large quantities of suitable material to be trucked in through neighborhoods, and, although feasible, poses potentially significant risk for long term safety and maintenance.

It would cost roughly $95 million to conduct the base dredge, and an additional $300 million over the first 20 years of maintenance dredging.

Based on analysis, county staff recommend that Lake Accotink not be dredged due to these significant community and environmental impacts and excessive costs.