x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Environment

Judge says she can't halt Virginia mountain pipeline blasts

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon declined to block the blasting of bedrock on Bent Mountain where the Mountain Valley Pipeline is supposed to be laid.
Credit: AP
FILE - This July 18, 2018, file photo, shows the Mountain Valley Pipeline route on Brush Mountain in Virginia. The Trump administration is seeking to fast track environmental reviews of the pipeline and dozens of other energy, highway and other infrastructure projects across the U.S. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

ROANOKE, Va. — A federal judge has declined to block the blasting of bedrock on a Virginia mountain where a natural gas pipeline is supposed to be laid. 

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon says she lacks authority to step into a dispute over the Mountain Valley Pipeline because a Bent Mountain landowner already had sought action from federal regulators. 

The property owner says the blasting could contaminate well water. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and pipeline officials have said they've not seen evidence of the potential harm described by the owner. 

The 303-mile (488-kilometer) pipeline will come through West Virginia and Virginia.

Related Articles

Author's Note: The above video is on file from May 20, 2021.