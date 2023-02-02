Don't throw away an old box but instead give it a second life!

Fill up an empty box with items you want to donate and ship it to a charity for free! Thanks to a company called Give Back Box.

WASHINGTON — Do you have a bunch of old boxes lying around the house or maybe piling up in the garage?

Yeah... me too.

But don't be too quick to throw away or recycle those old boxes. You could give them a second life and have a positive impact in your community. It’s all thanks to a company called Give Back Box. Here’s how it works:

Once you have emptied out a box you can fill it with gently used items that you would like to donate. This could be things like clothes, shoes, accessories, and jewelry. Right now, they are not accepting large electronics, liquids, glass, toys, books, sheets, or any household items.

After you fill up your box head over to the Give Back Box website to request a prepaid shipping label. Yes, it’s totally free! Seal up the box and ship it away. The items will be donated to charity and the box is guaranteed to be recycled. If you want to choose a specific charity to donate to, there is an option for that as well!

Some of the companies that partner with Give Back Box include Amazon, Loft, Overstock, REI and many more. Click here for a full list of partners and supporters.