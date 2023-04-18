WUSA9 holds free Earth Day events on Saturday

CHANTILLY, Va. — At WUSA9, the environment matters. So on Saturday, residents can join us as we celebrate Earth Day 2023.
From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., join Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt and Morning Anchor Annie Yu in Fairfax County, Virginia at the Sully Historic Site in Chantilly for a fun-filled day of free family outdoor activities.
WUSA9's Matthew Torres, Matt Gregory and Marcella Robertson will also be on-site and would love to meet you.
Another Earth Day event for the kids will be held at Westfield Montgomery Mall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The free event kicks off with a mad science show at 10 a.m.
Meet WUSA9's Kaitlyn McGrath, Makayla Lucero, Adam Longo, Randi Ayala, Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico at this event.
At WUSA9, we believe our environment matters and we've taken steps to identify our own environmental goals as a company, including lowering our carbon footprint.
But it's also up to us to make sure that we pass this same knowledge to future generations. That is why we have created the "#EnvironmentMatters Eco Challenge." WUSA9 is looking to identify three middle school classes to apply to participate in a two-month challenge showcasing how they are doing their part to create a green future.
