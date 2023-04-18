WUSA9 holds free Earth Day events on Saturday

Your favorite local meteorologists will be on-site leading community members through various activities in honor of the planet on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANTILLY, Va. — At WUSA9, the environment matters. So on Saturday, residents can join us as we celebrate Earth Day 2023.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., join Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt and Morning Anchor Annie Yu in Fairfax County, Virginia at the Sully Historic Site in Chantilly for a fun-filled day of free family outdoor activities.

WUSA9's Matthew Torres, Matt Gregory and Marcella Robertson will also be on-site and would love to meet you.

Another Earth Day event for the kids will be held at Westfield Montgomery Mall from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The free event kicks off with a mad science show at 10 a.m.

Meet WUSA9's Kaitlyn McGrath, Makayla Lucero, Adam Longo, Randi Ayala, Casey Nolen and Abby Llorico at this event.

Go to WUSA9.com/environment to find out more.

WATCH NEXT:

At WUSA9, we believe our environment matters and we've taken steps to identify our own environmental goals as a company, including lowering our carbon footprint.