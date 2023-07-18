DC Attorney General sues 25 chemical companies for knowingly polluting waterways

The lawsuit seeks punitive damages and clean up costs

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — DC's Attorney General is suing dozens of big chemical companies accused of knowingly polluting our waterways. PFAS, or so called "forever chemicals," are found in some common items like some makeup and non-stick cookware. They are referred to as “forever chemicals” because they do not readily breakdown.

Scientists are now catching up to the harmful impacts of these synthetic chemicals. The lawsuit alleges “forever chemical” foam used to fight fires at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and at National Airport contaminated our local waterways and natural resources. They are seeking punitive damages and are asking the companies pay for remediation services.

The Anacostia River flows into the Potomac which supplies the District's drinking water. While DC Water has worked to clean the waterways, levels of contaminants still exist and require long-term expensive remediation.

AG Brian Schwalb is suing 25 big chemical companies, including 3M and DuPont, who manufactured these forever chemicals. In one example, the lawsuit alleges 3M knew about the harmful effects since the 1950’s but did not tell the public for another four decades.

"It's very important for them to acknowledge past wrongs and be a part of remediating or fixing the harm that they've done by producing these chemicals for decades and hiding from the public that these chemicals are harmful,” said Argie Weatherington, Chief for the Social Justice Section at the Office of the Attorney General. Wesley Rosenfeld, Assistant Attorney General within the Social Justice section said PFAS is an emerging contaminate which means it is still being studied.

“Having said that, the federal government and states have begun to recognize over the past several years that PFAS, even at very low levels can have significant impact,” he added.

According to scientists with the Environmental Protection Agency, forever chemicals can cause cancer, thyroid and immunity problems, and low birth weight.

“Environmental injustice often impacts communities of color,” said Weatherington, “Black and brown communities in the district.”

WUSA9 contacted DC Water and CEO & GM David Gadis issued a statement assuring residents:

“The drinking water in the District continues to meet all EPA drinking water standards. This lawsuit is intended to ensure that our customers do not bear the cost of removing chemicals that entered the waterways through no fault of their own, the District of Columbia or DC Water."