Here's how to sign up for curbside composting in Alexandria

The City of Alexandria just launched a composting pilot program. Here's how it works.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Registration is now open for a new curbside food waste composting collection pilot program in Alexandria, Virginia. It's available to residents who currently receive city trash and recycling services, and is expected to start this spring.

Alexandria city officials contracted with Compost Crew, a leading organics recycling company in the region, as a partner to provide this service to residents.

Up to 2,000 households will be selected in the pilot program each year for two years. Pilot participants will receive the first six months of service for free along with the start-up kit paid for by the city, according to officials. Of the 2,000 households, the city will provide a 12-month subsidy for 100 households currently exempt from payment of the Residential Refuse Fee and receiving tax relief and assistance. Registration will be on a rolling basis until the maximum capacity of participants is reached.

"Compost Crew is delighted to partner with the City of Alexandria to bring convenient curbside food scrap collection to its residents," Ben Parry, CEO of Compost Crew, said in a press statement. "Diverting food waste for recycling into compost is an easy way Alexandria residents can contribute to the city's environmental objectives."

Residents will be able to place items such as fruit and vegetable scraps, meat, and bones in a dedicated bin for food waste collection instead of putting food waste in the trash. Collection date will be designated by Compost Crew, which may differ from the day of collections for trash and recycling service.

"Developing new and innovative programs to increase waste diversion is an important step forward in the city’s efforts for sustainable resource recovery and commitment to our WasteSmart Strategic Plan ," said Mayor Justin Wilson. "This pilot program will expose more residents to the benefits of composting, helping pave the way for a greener and more sustainable Alexandria."

Pilot participants will be encouraged to provide ongoing feedback to the city. After six months, residents may continue service with the vendor for a monthly or annual subscription fee. Residents will have the option to cancel service at any time.