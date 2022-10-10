x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Tech

Report: iPhone 14s calling 911 when people ride roller coasters at Kings Island

The fix is simple: Putting the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 on airplane mode before boarding a roller coaster.
Credit: AP
In this photo made on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, riders of the "Phantoms Revenge" roller coaster are inverted as they go through a loop during the ride at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Pa. Visitors have been slow to return to U.S. theme parks that saw their seasons interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, causing some parks to reduce their operating days, slash ticket prices and close early for the year. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The iPhone 14’s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters.

Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing it’s own accident on the rides by dialing 911.

The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island amusement park.

They’ve received at least six iPhone emergency calls since the new smartphone went on sale in September.

Similar 911 calls have originated from passengers on a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America near Chicago.

The same crash detection technology is also featured on the Apple Watch 8.

The fix is simple: Putting the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 on airplane mode before boarding a roller coaster.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

VERIFY | Who qualifies for the public loan forgiveness program? What is it?

Before You Leave, Check This Out