Game of the Week: Washington-Liberty High School vs Chantilly High School

WASHINGTON — WUSA9 heads to Arlington for Washington-Liberty High School's home game against Chantilly High School this Friday, Sept. 9.
The Washington Liberty Generals (1-1) lost last week to Wakefield High School but will look to bounce back against Chantilly Chargers (1-0), who is coming off its first win of the season last week over Falls Church High School.
Tune into WUSA9's Game of the Week coverage on Fridays this fall in our 5 PM, 6 PM, and 11 PM shows.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.