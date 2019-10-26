WASHINGTON — Thousands of Nationals fans relied on Metro to get to Navy Yard Friday night for Game 3 of the World Series.

Nationals fans packed in to Metro stations, as early as three hours before the game, to get to Nationals Park and other bars nearby.

On Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser encouraged fans not to drive to the neighborhood in order to reduce the potential for traffic jams.

Nationals fan Kelly Zelnik said taking the Metro made travel easier.

"There's no place to park down there so it make sense to take the train," Zelnik said.

Metro usually closes its Navy Yard station around 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. However, prior to the game, Metro announced Pepco would help pay to keep the station open an additional 20 minutes after the game ends, if it ended after 1 a.m.

Despite a long, drawn-out game, that scenario did not play out as the Nationals dropped Game 3 to the Astros, losing 4-1.

There still was a lot of congestion for fans looking to leave the station around the end of the game. A long line backed up down Half Street SE back toward Nationals Park.

Fans should expect a similar scenario in Navy Yard on Saturday.

Metro has announced that for Game 5 does on Sunday, it will extend the hours of its Navy Yard station to 1 a.m.

