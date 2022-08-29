Game of the Week: Wootton High School at Gaithersburg High School

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — WUSA9's Game of the Week is back! And our first stop of the season will be in Montgomery County, Maryland when Wootton High School travels to Gaithersburg High School for a cross-county matchup.
The Wootton Patriots and the Gaithersburg Trojans are in the same region, so this game does mean a little extra for both teams kicking off the season.
Last year, Wootton beat Gaithersburg 13-0 to kick off the 2021 season.
Both Wootton and Gaithersburg finished the season last year 2-8 overall.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.