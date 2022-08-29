x
Game of the Week: Wootton High School at Gaithersburg High School

Maryland high school football is back and WUSA9 is heading to Montgomery County to kick it off on Friday, Sept. 2!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — WUSA9's Game of the Week is back! And our first stop of the season will be in Montgomery County, Maryland when Wootton High School travels to Gaithersburg High School for a cross-county matchup. 

The Wootton Patriots and the Gaithersburg Trojans are in the same region, so this game does mean a little extra for both teams kicking off the season. 

Last year, Wootton beat Gaithersburg 13-0 to kick off the 2021 season. 

Both Wootton and Gaithersburg finished the season last year 2-8 overall. 

