Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve says the team is still waiting for a White House invitation after winning its latest WNBA title in October.

Reeve says the lack of an invite from President Donald Trump is disappointing.

She noted at practice Wednesday that then-President Barack Obama contacted the Lynx immediately after they won the WNBA championship in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an Associated Press email Wednesday.

Reeve tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press that she thinks women's sports "aren't recognized in the same way that men's sports are."

Reeve says if the Lynx are invited, it would be a team decision whether they would attend and they would go as a team or not at all.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.