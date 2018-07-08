WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) -- The Las Vegas Aces made headlines yet again in their debut season as a newly named franchise.

On Friday at 7 p.m., the team was scheduled to play the Washington Mystics here in the district.

The Aces began their travel at 11 a.m. Vegas time on Thursday, but faced travel issues causing their trip duration to be longer than anyone expected.

It took the Aces 24 hours to get from Las Vegas to Washington DC 😦https://t.co/jz1KplbmyV pic.twitter.com/tTRkDhMutA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2018

In recent news, the team hasn't been one to refrain from using their platforms to voice their concerns and so they documented their entire experience via Twitter.

Like we have really been here at the airport since 11am and it is now almost 6 pm.....and we are expected to play at a high level tomorrow ... — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

12:46 AM @ the airport 🙂 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

Player Health is the most important thing. Our schedule is already so compact this year. Now you want us to travel all night with a stop and compete? #notToday #notEver — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

A trip that would only take 4 hours for a non-stop flight, ended up becoming over a 24-hour trip with weather delays, plane malfunctions, and flight cancellations.

We can’t control the weather, but league can control whether or not player health will be put at risk tomorrow. Delays, cancelations & now taking a red-eye to get to DC @ 1pm. Aces will have been traveling for 24 hrs by the time we land. It takes less time to get to Sydney, AUS — Carolyn Swords (@CarolynSwords) August 3, 2018

No shoot around. No night of sleep. No beds. No food. Right now we will land in DC at 245pm that has us going straight to the gym bc of traffic and bags...and you want us to play? Oh ok. — Kayla McBride (@kaymac_2123) August 3, 2018

ELEVEN HOURS to tip-off, 2.5 hrs til Flight departs Dallas for DC #overbooked pic.twitter.com/t1TDhS1xCJ — Carolyn Swords (@CarolynSwords) August 3, 2018

Good news: found the part....bad news: IT DIDNT WORK bahhahhahahahaahahahahahahahahhahahaHELPUShahahahahahaha https://t.co/YWYg1e2m02 — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 3, 2018

The team also kept the fans updated, in humorous fashion, during their trip.

The game was postponed to 8 p.m. The Aces team arrived at Capital One Arena, but then finally after waiting, the game was canceled with the team releasing a statement about their decision.

Full statement on tonight's canceled game in Washington. 👇 pic.twitter.com/SBCypeCav8 — Las Vegas Aces ♦️♠️ (@LVAces) August 4, 2018

The Mystics announced the game cancellation, gave fans the opportunity to participate in an autograph session with the players, refunded their tickets, and also offered a complimentary ticket to fans from the game to a future game.

This time during the season, every game counts as teams fight to secure their playoff spot. Prior to Friday's scheduled game, the Mystics were 15-11 and the Aces were 12-14.

Now, the Mystics have moved up to second in the Eastern Conference Standings.

Four days later, the WNBA officially releases a statement regarding Friday's canceled game.

The WNBA has issued the following release: pic.twitter.com/YumtTwHZvt — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2018

Many have weighed in on both the Aces' and WNBA's decision on whether or not they should have played and whether or not the league should have made a different decision based on how everything played out.

After waiting 4 days for WNBA announcement on Aces-Mystics game, it comes in one-sentence form with no comment from Lisa Borders, no details about WNBA's communications with Aces during travel issues, no word on if Aces organization has to reimburse Mystics for lost revenue. — Mechelle Voepel (@MechelleV) August 7, 2018

I understand where the players are coming from. Playing after a travel nighmare like that would probably mean a sub-par game with a higher than normal injury risk. With that being said, it's 2018 and this is supposed to be a pro league. Shame on the league for this. — Juan Nunez (@FadedEndless) August 7, 2018

It will be interesting to see if the league, players associations, and teams make any changes in the off-season to address issues like this that may arise. In the meantime we'll wait to see how the Aces' post season hopes play out. Thanks in part to the Aces' forfeit, the Mystics clinched a playoff berth with their win Monday over the Mercury.

