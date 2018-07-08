WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) -- The Las Vegas Aces made headlines yet again in their debut season as a newly named franchise.
On Friday at 7 p.m., the team was scheduled to play the Washington Mystics here in the district.
The Aces began their travel at 11 a.m. Vegas time on Thursday, but faced travel issues causing their trip duration to be longer than anyone expected.
In recent news, the team hasn't been one to refrain from using their platforms to voice their concerns and so they documented their entire experience via Twitter.
A trip that would only take 4 hours for a non-stop flight, ended up becoming over a 24-hour trip with weather delays, plane malfunctions, and flight cancellations.
The team also kept the fans updated, in humorous fashion, during their trip.
The game was postponed to 8 p.m. The Aces team arrived at Capital One Arena, but then finally after waiting, the game was canceled with the team releasing a statement about their decision.
The Mystics announced the game cancellation, gave fans the opportunity to participate in an autograph session with the players, refunded their tickets, and also offered a complimentary ticket to fans from the game to a future game.
This time during the season, every game counts as teams fight to secure their playoff spot. Prior to Friday's scheduled game, the Mystics were 15-11 and the Aces were 12-14.
Now, the Mystics have moved up to second in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Four days later, the WNBA officially releases a statement regarding Friday's canceled game.
Many have weighed in on both the Aces' and WNBA's decision on whether or not they should have played and whether or not the league should have made a different decision based on how everything played out.
It will be interesting to see if the league, players associations, and teams make any changes in the off-season to address issues like this that may arise. In the meantime we'll wait to see how the Aces' post season hopes play out. Thanks in part to the Aces' forfeit, the Mystics clinched a playoff berth with their win Monday over the Mercury.