WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Dwight Howard, who was recently acquired by the Washington Wizards arrived in D.C. Monday, but the story his father shared about him was about more than just basketball.

Dwight Howard Sr. said him and his wife Sheryl Howard had 5 miscarriages, one of them being a set of twins and they were told by doctors that having a baby was unlikely.

Yet, on December 8th, 1985 Dwight Howard Jr. was born, a miracle baby.

His father said that he knew his son was going to be something special.

In previous years though, Howard Jr. was often criticized about his cheerful and carefree demeanor, but in his defense he shared his explanation for his attitude is because was supposed to just be another lost pregnancy to his mother.

Yet his performance over the years somewhat has made up for the criticism of his attitude.

The 6'11, 31-year-old, 14 year veteran has gone on to accomplish what seems like a never ending list of accolades:

Eight-time NBA All-Star

Eight time All-NBA Selection

Three time NBA Defensive Player of the Year

First player to beat Wilt Chamberlain's record leading the league in rebounds for five consecutive seasons

2008 Slam Dunk Contest champion

Nonetheless, the Wizards will be Howard's fourth team in four seasons.

Over/Under 11 Months until Dwight Howard is no longer a Wizard? What's your bet? pic.twitter.com/2aIFribADc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 24, 2018

Howard says he wants to retire in Washington, but he's said that before when he was with other teams.

Only time will tell if the Wizards will be the final stop in the NBA for someone who was lucky to be born.

