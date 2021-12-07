Wizards launch digital art series with selfie scavenger hunt throughout DMV

The Washington Wizards are paying homage to fans through a new series, giving 500 lucky fans a chance to win free artwork.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — To celebrate the launch of the Washington Wizards' non-fungible token, or NFT series, the team is paying homage to fans by creating a free limited-edition digital collectible artwork called "The Sixth Man."

The Wizards are the first major league franchise to offer the general public free NFTs authenticating team digital collectible art. Fans in the DMV can now participate in a scavenger hunt at various locations in Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland for a chance to win the art.

Only 500 of "The Sixth Man" NFTs, designed by local artist/illustrator Naturel, are being created and made available to Wizards fans.

Fans can join the fun of the scavenger hunt by going to the team's official Twitter account for clues through July 15. Once clues are announced, fans can find the various locations around D.C. to take a selfie and tag the Wizards on Twitter, including their crypto wallet address and using the hashtag #WizNFTContest.

"The digital art can be found on a large LED screen at the various locations and at all hours of the day, so they just need to wait for the right image to come up and snap a selfie," Monumental Sports Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann said.

A scavenger hunt participant only needs to go to one of the locations for a chance to win the free NFT.

SIXTH MAN NFT SCAVENGER HUNT 🔍



Join in on the fun as we will be dropping clues periodically. Once announced, go to any of the locations, take a selfie there, & tweet it back to us!



You must include your crypto wallet address & #WizNFTContest in your tweet for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/KBpjBSoXTj — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 11, 2021

"The first 500 fans to do so will receive the free artwork, but then we are hoping to drive interest to buy these things," Lochmann said.

More of the digital artwork will be available to purchase from July 12-14. It celebrates the energy and culture that makes the District unique.

“We wanted to carve out this special opportunity to our fans in the DMV as a thank you for their loyalty and devotion to the team,” Wizards Vice President of Marketing Rebecca Winn said. “We are excited for them to have some fun with this interactive promotion and to see their reaction to an experience that is one of a kind in the NBA.”