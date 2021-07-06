x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will be a flagbearer for Team Japan at Olympics

Hachimura has been a part of Japan's national basketball program since his youth, having some big games for his home country in the process.

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will be one of the two flag bearers for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Monday. 

Hachimura was raised in Japan by a Japanese mother and a Beninese father. He represents a growing number of mixed-race Japanese, according to The Associated Press. 

Wrestler Yui Susaki is the other flagbearer for Japan. 

Hachimura has been with the Wizards for two seasons after Washington took him with the ninth pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. 

The 23-year-old has found some success on the court this past season and had a breakout playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

This will not be Hachimura's first time playing as part of Japan's national team. He has been a part of Japan's national basketball program since his youth, having some big games for his home country in the process.

Credit: AP
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) reacts after he made a three-point basket during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) looks on. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

RELATED: Tokyo Games weighs limits on fans — if any fans at all

RELATED: Staying Alive | Wizards beat 76ers 122-114

RELATED: Wizards past Pacers 142-115 for East 8 seed; advancing in NBA postseason

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.