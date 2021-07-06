Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will be a flagbearer for Team Japan at Olympics

Hachimura has been a part of Japan's national basketball program since his youth, having some big games for his home country in the process.

WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will be one of the two flag bearers for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics, the Japanese Olympic Committee said Monday.

Hachimura was raised in Japan by a Japanese mother and a Beninese father. He represents a growing number of mixed-race Japanese, according to The Associated Press.

Wrestler Yui Susaki is the other flagbearer for Japan.

Hachimura has been with the Wizards for two seasons after Washington took him with the ninth pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 23-year-old has found some success on the court this past season and had a breakout playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.