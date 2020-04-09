William & Mary cuts seven sports from its athletic program

118 students and 13 coaches will be directly impacted with the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "I don't know how to convey how much playing at William & Mary meant to our girls."

The sincerity of this statement from Women's Volleyball Head Coach Tim Doyle was palpable. A long pause, a search for the words he never found, preceded the exclamation point on how his players felt regarding the discontinuation of there program next season.

Playing Division 1 college athletics is a full-time job, but one that comes with passion and a family by default. And it was technically gone in an instant for 118 student-athletes, following an open letter mid-week announcing the dismissal.

Not gone are the relationships built and work put in, and that is what will carry the athletes as they move into this uncertain future.