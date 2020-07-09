Game Day Guru: Why Walter Camp is the father of American football

Camp was a coach at Yale College back in 1876 and helped produce the game's first rules, many of which still apply to how it is played in 2020.

But did you know who the real father of American Football is?

But did you know who the real father of American Football is?

According to the book Football by James Buckley Jr., and many others that follow the sport, it's Walter Camp.

Camp was a coach at Yale College back in 1876 and helped produce the game's first rules, many of which still apply to how it is played in 2020.

Camp even created the line of scrimmage, as well as the system of downs, and literally wrote the book on football. In fact, he wrote 30 of them.

