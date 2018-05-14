WASHINGTON (WUSA9)--Congratulations gamblers, you've won the jackpot!

Okay, maybe not the jackpot, but Monday morning, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports gambling, it was no doubt a win for you.

But I'm not so sure it was a win for anyone who doesn't have any intention on placing a sports bet in their life.

For people that don't bet on games, what does this mean and why should they care?

I'm glad you asked.

You probably still won't care per say, but it's something that in my opinion should have happened a long time ago, and I guarantee some of your friends are much happier.

RELATED: Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide

You still can't bet on a game unless you're in Nevada.

But your gambling happy friends can still get excited, because states like New Jersey are expecting to be up and running in time for the NBA Finals, which is the end of May.

If you don't live in New Jersey or a state that is moving at that pace, you'll have to wait until your state passes legislation.

New Jersey wins a landmark ruling from the Supreme Court that could lead many states to legalize betting on college and professional sports https://t.co/e7gjVBQas6 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 14, 2018

While some states have already gotten the ball rolling, and will most likely have a quicker turnaround, those states that haven't even introduced legislation will have to wait a while before they can legally but their money down.

A look at which states are likely to legalize sports betting following today’s Supreme Court ruling. https://t.co/OdiRcxX7Y6 pic.twitter.com/9ls41KErkJ — AP Interactive (@AP_Interactive) May 14, 2018

Ultimately it now comes down to individual states on when/if they will allow betting to become legal across the U.S., which if I had to bet money, is definitely happening.

© 2018 WUSA