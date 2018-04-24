It's no secret that University of Central Florida was very upset that they weren't chosen to be in the College Football Playoffs.

After having an undefeated regular season, and beating Auburn in the Peach Bowl, more college football fans were starting to take their side.

Then, UCF decided to name themselves the 2017 National Champions.

We all understood, and had no problem with that.

But then there were shirts, a parade, a banner, and lastly the ring.

Did they go too far?

UCF certainly doesn't think so.

Just look at that bling!

The 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 2017 undefeated national championship ring.#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/RtLEqbgoKR — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 22, 2018

But what about the "real" national champions, Alabama?

What did they have to say?

Oh...

The Real CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/qJDnSimCSt — Isaiah D. Buggs (@BigPooh_91) April 23, 2018

And apparently they're not finished.

So, I have to ask, who wore it best?

