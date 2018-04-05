Sports programming on WUSA9!

The excitement builds as Tiger Woods returns to PGA play!

Having made the cut at The Wells Fargo Championship, golf fans are eager to see how he will perform since his last tournament appearance at the 2018 Masters.

The competitive playing field at the Quail Hollow Club also includes top talent Jason Day, Rory McIIroy, Rickie Fowler and Aaron Wise.

Here is WUSA9's sports schedule for May 5-6, 2018:

Saturday, May 5

2-3 p.m. CBS Sports Spectacular: WSL Founders' Cup of Surfing

3-6 p.m. Wells Fargo Championship

Sunday, May 6

1-2 p.m. PBR: Last Cowboy Standing

2-3 p.m. PGA Tour Special: PGA Tour 2018: Destination Sunday

3-6 p.m. Wells Fargo Championship

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. The James Brown Show

12:05-12:35 a.m. In Depth With Graham Bensinger

