Patriots-Chiefs game postponed by coronavirus rescheduled for Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League has rescheduled the Week 4 match up between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. Reports of coronavirus cases on both teams forced the game to be postponed on Sunday.

The game will now kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS, the NFL announced.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates. Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive.

Both players have been ruled out for the rescheduled game.

The league said that all of the Patriots' and Chiefs' players coronavirus tests have come back negative, and no other positive tests have been reported other than Newton and Ta'amu.

"Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing," the league said in a statement. "The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams."

As a result of the rescheduled game, the regular Monday Night Football match up between the Falcons and Packers will start at 8:50 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Double the football on Monday night! 🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/43nkSi4TQm — NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2020