Wells Fargo Championship is a 'tryout' for DC as a regular PGA Tour spot

Players turned out for Round 3 in more rain on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

POTOMAC, Md. — EDITOR'S NOTE: WUSA9 is the media sponsor of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, hosted at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms.

Players turned out at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm for a modified schedule of play due to the rain that continued to fall on Saturday. Fans filled with excitement came out despite the weather to see all the players on the green at once, a rare opportunity to witness.

Only major saturation would derail play due to rain at the Wells Fargo Championship—and at times - some areas on the grounds came close.

"The die hard fans they’re willing to come out, yeah," said spectator Sadrid Sutton. "And see some of the great golfing that’s going to be here and the fact that there’s not a lot of major tournaments that come this way."

Certain areas of the course turned to heavy mud. Volunteer parking had to be moved when the parking lot became so muddy that several cars got stuck.

Wells Fargo Championship Round 3: it’s wet, drizzling and muddy - but it’s also FUN! And thanks to weather-related schedule changes you’ll get to see all the players on the course at once if you head out here today. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/0BN9NMiET4 — Katie Kyros (@KatieKyros) May 7, 2022

"The players had very great reviews in the beginning of the week, and then as Mother Nature did her part it’s been tough," said LPC Potomac General Manager Ned Graff. "I talked to a couple players yesterday, and you know the ball's not rolling as far as it was early in the week, golf course is playing long, the rough is still growing it’s getting thicker with the rain it’s making it more dense. It’s a really tough test for anybody even these guys."

Weather related schedule changes meant fans got to see all players on the field at once as they teed off at 1 and 10.

The fans say their dedication is proving that DC deserves a permanent, regular spot on the PGA Tour.

This week is serving almost as a very rainy audition and attendance has been strong.