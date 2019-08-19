WASHINGTON — NBA superstar Stephen Curry will sponsor the first Division I golf program at Howard University.

According to our editorial partners at the Washington Post, Curry is sponsoring the creation of men and women golf teams at the university.

Curry's team did not reveal an exact amount for the program, but they did tell the Post he will make a seven-figure donation to be paid out over the next six years. The hope is that this will give Howard enough time to raise funds to make the program self-sustainable.

School officials told the Post the university had a golf program sometime in the 1970s, but this will be the first the school has a Division I team.

Curry isn't just an incredible basketball player, he has deep passion for golf. A conversation with a current student at Howard encouraged him to sponsor the program at the university.

