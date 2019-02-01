NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — The kickoff from the Allstate Sugar Bowl hadn't even begun yet and there was already zero love lost between the Longhorns and Bulldogs.
In the hour before kickoff, the Georgia Bulldogs mascot was being escorted near Bevo's pen on the sidelines and the Longhorn's mascot charged out of its pen and at the bulldog.
WATCH BEVO CHARGE AT GEORGIA'S MASCOT HERE:
After the incident, Bevo was corralled back into his designated area on the sideline and the Georgia Bulldogs' mascot was put into a kennel and carted away. Uga was later spotted in the fourth quarter sitting pretty in his kennel.
PHOTOS: Bevo charges UGA bulldog, media before Sugar Bowl