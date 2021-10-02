Previewing Washington's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons | Locked On WFT

The latest from the Locked on WFT Podcast on injuries and a rumor involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a possible move to the DMV!

WASHINGTON — The Locked On Washington Football Team Podcast with David Harrison and Chriss Russell have the latest ahead on the Burgundy and Gold's Week 4 matchup, needing a win and sitting at 1-2 overall on the season.

The guys take a final look at this weekend's clash between the WFT and the Atlanta Falcons! They also have updates on injuries and a rumor involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a possible move to the DMV!

Then, we go over our final predictions ahead of the Week 4 weekend in the 2021 NFL Season!

Listen to the podcast here:

Let's Get Real About Defense WFT Fans:

Washington’s defense that ranked second in the NFL last season and came in with high expectations has struggled through the first three games. It was burned for 481 yards by the Bills.

A big concern is the lack of a dynamic pass rush, even with a defensive line full of first-round picks.

Reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young has yet to get a sack, Washington is counting on him and Montez Sweat to create more pressure and take the edge off the secondary, which has been exploited in a big way so far.

Coach Ron Rivera wants his young edge rushers to stay the course and rely on what they do best.