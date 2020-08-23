Washington's Rivera has "business as usual" approach while fighting skin cancer

Defensive Coordinator, Jack Del Rio will fill in for Ron Rivera in the event the head coach misses time due to treatments.

ASHBURN, Va. — As if Ron Rivera's plate wasn't already full as the new head coach in Washington. He made his first statement since the team announced a few days ago, he was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

The 58-year-old has what's known as squamous cell carcinoma and it's located in a lymph node from his neck. The team doctor says it was detected in the early stages and is considered very treatable and curable. Rivera has everything in place and plans on still coaching when possible. "I'm fine I'm going to I'm going to work through this as I said we have you have a plan B", he said.