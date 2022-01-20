Locked On Wizards: Washington loses to Nets and looks for a bounce-back against Raptors

Ed and Dialante of the Locked On Wizards Podcast discuss the Washington's schedule this week and give insights about the team.

WASHINGTON — Ed and Dialante of the Locked On Wizards Podcast discuss the latest on the Washington Wizards.

The Washington Wizards lost to the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday evening ahead of its Friday matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Washington lost to the Nets 119-118 when Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.

A Nets coach interfered with a pass that led to a Wizards turnover in the clutch. It was something that Washington forward Kyle Kuzma took issue with and addressed in his postgame press conference.

“AAU basketball. That's what it looked like," Kuzma said.

That was one of the more printable things Kuzma said about that bizarre play, but Washington still had plenty of opportunities after that Wednesday night.

Blair coached Washington for a second straight game after coach Wes Unseld Jr. and assistant Pat Delany entered health and safety protocols. ... Beal had nine assists, his 13th straight game with at least five. That ties the longest streak of his career.

The Wizards have gone 16-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Washington is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 108.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

Wizards: Host Toronto on Friday night.

The Raptors are 13-13 in conference matchups. Toronto is the league leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Scottie Barnes averaging 2.8.