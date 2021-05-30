Wizards facing elimination and Sixers sweep as they prepare for Game 4

Wizards in 3-0 series deficit as they look to avoid the sweep Monday night.

WASHINGTON — They say there’s a first time for everything.

So could the Wizards be the first team in NBA history to win four straight games and overcome a 3-0 series deficit to advance in the NBA playoffs? It’s not impossible, but it’s just never been done before. But winning four games isn’t their focus right now, it’s winning one, on Monday night.

“It’s obviously a very difficult challenge ahead but we don’t need to win four, we just need one and Monday night gives us another opportunity to do that,” said Wizards head coach, Scott Brooks.

“Trying to make sure that my team understands it’s one game. We can’t win four games in one night, and we’re home so we need to take advantage of that and use our crowd. We also need to use our youth and our speed, and leave everything we have on the floor,” said Wizards point guard, Russell Westbrook.

This playoff series has been lopsided, to say the least. The Wizards have been outscored in 11 of the 12 quarters they’ve played, and Washington’s defense hasn’t found an answer for Sixers 7-foot center, Joel Embiid.

“He was making shots over our guys. He had shots over our double team last night. I haven’t seen anybody since Hakeem Olajuwon be able to dominate a game on both sides of the floor like he does. He’s one of the best I’ve seen in a long time,” said Brooks about Embiid.

Joel Embiid and the Sixers cruise to a 132-103 win in Game 3



Embiid: 36 Pts / 14-18 FG

Harris: 20 Pts /13 Reb

Simmons: 14 Pts / 9 Ast



One game from a sweep 🧹 pic.twitter.com/uUS2ZJbzTf — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2021

Every game, every possession is a learning opportunity for a team that has battled back from so much adversity this season.

“I’m a huge fan of the word, embrace. I embrace everything. Embrace stages in life, embracing every situation you’re in, and it’s the same thing with this. Embrace where we are, you know, it’s adversity, it’s a tough team we’re playing. But every day we have a day to win. Every day we have a chance to win,” said Wizards guard, Bradley Beal.