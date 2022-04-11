x
Locked On Wizards: What is the biggest storyline going into the offseason?

The Locked On Wizards Podcast discusses what is next for Washington as the NBA regular season heads to an end.

WASHINGTON — What is the biggest storyline going into the offseason for the Washington Wizards? 

The Locked On Wizards Podcast discusses what is next for Washington as the NBA regular season heads to an end and the team looks toward next season after missing the playoffs.

The Wizards lost both games this past weekend but the young guys showed flashes and developed. Rui & Corey Kispert both scored 20 points vs Charlotte. 

Listen to the Locked On Washington Wizards Podcast below:

RELATED: Lakers fire title-winning coach Frank Vogel after missing NBA playoffs

RELATED: Hornets top Wizards 124-108, prepare for play-in tournament game against Atlanta

