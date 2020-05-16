Cody Latimer is being held on a $25,000 bond according to Douglas County deputies.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer, 27, was arrested and charged with multiple counts including illegal discharge of a firearm in Colorado early Saturday morning.

Doulgas County Sheriff's said they were called to Zenith Meridian Apartments just after midnight for a call of shots fired inside an apartment. The reporting caller said they believe they heard gunshots inside of an apartment after hearing an argument.

When officials arrived to the scene, they located three individuals and ultimately arrested Latimer.

One individual had minor injuries unrelated to the gunshot. The third individual was not identified. Officials said no other injuries were reported.

Latimer was charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree, Menacing, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Prohibited Use of a Weapon and Reckless Endangerment.

According to deputies, Latimer is being held on $25,000 bond.