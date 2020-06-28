Former Washington Redskins assistant, “Hogs” creator Joe Bugel dies at 80

WASHINGTON — Former Washington Redskins assistant coach Joe Bugel has died. He was 80. The team announced that Bugel died on Sunday.
It did not disclose a cause of death. Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs.
He was regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history. In addition to his two stints as an assistant with Washington, he was also a head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals and Oakland Raiders and an assistant with the Chargers.
Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder said about the passing of Bugel:
"I am absolutely devastated by the news of Joe's passing. Joe was a larger than life figure and a true legend of his profession. He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was unmatched. We shared a special bond and he was a great friend. He was a man who not only gave me a better understanding of the game of football, but who also gave me perspective on what is truly important in life. I absolutely adored him and will miss him terribly. Tanya and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Brenda and the entire Bugel family during this time."
RELATED: From protesting to making history with Converse, Mystics guard Natasha Cloud is having an impactful 2020
RELATED: Redskins founder, former owner will be removed from outside franchise's Ring of Fame at RFK