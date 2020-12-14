Washington extends NFC East lead with win over 49ers, Giants loss

The Giants helped Washington's playoff chances with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team has extended its lead in the NFC East and furthers its hopes of making the NFL playoffs after a win over the San Fransico 49ers 23-15 on Sunday.

Washington (6-7 overall) started out with offensive struggles as the 49ers controlled the line of scrimmage. But after being down 7-0, Washington scored 13 unanswered points in the 2nd quarter to lead by six at halftime.

Washington's defense was the real MVP of the game, scoring touchdowns on both a fumble recovery and interception.

This is the first time since 1997, Washington recorded scores on an interception and a fumble in a single game.

Washington defensive end Chase Young scored one of those touchdowns off a fumble recovery. He became the 1st player in Washington franchise history to record a fumble return touchdown, a forced fumble and a sack in a single game.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara, California, the game was played in Glendale, Arizona.

The New York Giants (5-8 overall) helped Washington's playoff chances with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Washington lost to the Giants in both its games this season against the divisional opponent.

