Trade rumors for Washington's Josh Bell, where he could end up | Locked On Nationals

Washington Nationals' first baseman Josh Bell could be on the trade block soon.

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals' first baseman Josh Bell could be on the trade block soon, as rumors surrounding the team wanting to shuffle its roster ahead of the trade deadline have become louder.

Josh Neighbors, the host of the Locked On Nationals podcast, is joined by Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports & Phillies Nation. The guys discuss Tim's recent piece highlighting five potential trade destinations for Josh Bell.

