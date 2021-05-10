Nationals need to win a series after dropping two back-to-back | Locked On Nats

The Nationals will take on the Phillies this week after losing its last two series against the Yankees and Braves last week and weekend.

WASHINGTON — Josh Neighbors of the Locked On Nats podcast breaks down the Washington Nationals difficult weekend in the Big Apple as they dropped two of three games against the New York Yankees. It came after losing all three games against the Braves earlier last week.

The Nationals need to get some wins versus the Phillies this week to help its position in the National League East. Currently, Washington sits in last place within the division with a record of 13-17 overall on the season.

More Washington Nationals News

D.C. will allow more Washington Nationals fans to attend games at Nats Park, according to the team in a statement on Monday.

The team said D.C.'s Mayor Muriel Bowser and her staff sent down the news to the organization to start the week.

On May 14, the Washington Nationals will be allowed to have 36% capacity at its stadium. By June 11, Nats Park can be at full capacity, which aligns with D.C.'s new mandates.