Locked On Nationals | Analyzing prospects acquired by Washington this summer

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals picked up some talent this summer with in-season trades and the 2022 MLB Draft. The Locked On Nationals podcast breaks down what to expect from these new players.

Lindsay Crosby of Locked on MLB Prospects joins your host Josh Neighbors. The guys give their thoughts on the new Washington Nationals prospects that they acquired in the Juan Soto trade.

They discuss Shortstop C.J. Abrams, Left-Handed Pitcher MacKenzie Gore, Out Fielder Robert Hassell III, Out Fielder James Wood and Right-Handed Pitcher Jarlin Susana. All of which were acquired in the high-profile trade deal that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres.

The Nationals also got first baseman and designated hitter, Luke Voit, from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Soto and Bell.

