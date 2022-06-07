Which Washington Nationals players could be on the trade block | Locked On Nationals

The Washington Nationals may be primed to make a lot of moves at the MLB trading block. The Locked on Nationals podcast shares what trades the team could make.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Lindsay Crosby of Locked on MLB Prospects joins Josh Neighbors of the Locked On Nationals podcast to break down the Washington Nationals' current roster and which players will be up for trade.

They look at position players such as Josh Bell, Nelson Cruz & more. They also talk about pitchers such as Fedde, Rainey, Edwards Jr. They give their thoughts on what kinds of players the Nats should be looking for in return.

Watch or Listen to the Locked On Nationals Podcast below:

The Washington Nationals, on a six-game losing streak, take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 43-38 record overall and a 23-20 record in home games. The Phillies have a 24-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington has a 29-54 record overall and a 15-23 record in road games. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

WANT MORE DAILY WASHINGTON NATIONALS CONTENT? SHOW DETAILS Follow & Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms…

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://apple.co/3JcTtwu

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3t6GjLA

🎧 Stitcher: https://bit.ly/3i2iaPY

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshNeighbors_