Washington Nationals honor the life of rising star Ceph Christie at baseball game

The Nationals welcomed the Christie family to the ballpark and held a moment of silence in honor of Ceph's life and memory.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above is on file is from a story WUSA9 aired on August 9, 2022.

A moment of slight was held before Saturday night's game as Washington Nationals and local community honor the life of a rising high school baseball star, Ceph Christie.

Christie, 17, was found dead in the Potomac River on Aug. 5 after witnesses say they saw him splashing and calling for help, but he couldn't get rescued.

DC Fire and EMS said they were called around 5:15 a.m. to the area of Thompson Boat Center on Virginia Avenue Northwest, in Georgetown, for a report of a boat in distress.

A search was conducted along the shoreline and in the river using two DC fireboats, and several rescue squads were sent out in inflatables, while the DC Police Harbor Division conducted dive operations.

Christie, an up-and-coming baseball player and rising senior at Dunbar High School, was named the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association high school baseball player of the year, according to officials.

"Prior tonight's game, the Nationals welcomed the Christie family to the ballpark and held a moment of silence in honor of Ceph's life and memory," the Washington Nationals said in statement.

Tonight, we honor the life and memory of local youth baseball star, Ceph Christie.



The beloved son, brother, teammate and friend will be missed by all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/RBOWPWSNlX — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 13, 2022

He also participated in the Major League Baseball's Hank Aaron Invitational. Christie was an alumnus of Mamie Johnson Little League and a former summer counselor at the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. An exceptional leader Christie was to his elite youth team at Ground Breakers Baseball Academy.

The family told WUSA9 that police told them the investigation is ongoing, and they are looking for any security cameras that might provide some clues on what exactly happened at the river.