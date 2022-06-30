Locked On Nationals | Washington nearly sweeps series against Pittsburgh Pirates

Washington's series finale with the Pirates comes just short of giving the team a series sweep. The Locked On Nationals show discusses the team ahead of July.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals nearly swept the Pittsburgh Pirates after it took the previous series against the Texas Rangers earlier in the week.

Washington has won five of its last seven games heading into July. It comes as the Nationals (29-49) are one of the worst teams in baseball statistically but has been riding some timely pitching, including great starts recently from starter Patrick Corbin.

Josh Neighbors of the Locked On Nationals podcast and show shares his thoughts on the Washington Nationals series finale with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He discusses what was a fun back-and-forth game to end the three-game series and gives credit to the offense.

The Washington Nationals head into July playing three division foes.

First up are the Miami Marlins, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies, then the Atlanta Braves. The latter of the two series are away stints for the team before they head back home to start an inner-league series with the Seattle Mariners of the American League starting July 12.

